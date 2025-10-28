General Motors to close Georgia IT Innovation Center in Roswell, cutting 300 jobs

General Motors is closing its Georgia IT Innovation Center, a move that will eliminate 300 jobs as the company restructures its technical operations, the Detroit automaker confirmed to CBS News Atlanta.

In a statement, GM spokesperson Kevin Kelly said, "We are redefining our site strategy, unifying our technical teams in targeted hubs for better collaboration. With that, we've made the difficult decision to close our Georgia Innovation Center. We recognize the efforts of the individuals whose roles are impacted, and we thank them for their contributions."

Most of the roughly 900 employees at the Roswell facility worked in information technology support roles, positions that companies nationwide are scaling back as technology evolves. Some employees will be offered opportunities to work remotely or relocate to other GM IT centers in Austin, Texas; Mountain View, California; Seattle; Toronto; or Warren, Michigan.

The closure comes just days after GM laid off more than 200 salaried employees at its Warren Technical Center in Michigan, both part of the company's annual employee review cycle.

GM opened the Georgia Innovation Center in 2013 as part of a broader plan to bring IT work back in-house after years of outsourcing. The company launched four such centers nationwide to handle software development, systems analysis, and database management. The Georgia site focused on web technologies, end-user applications, dealer and factory systems, and vehicle technology.

At the time of its opening, GM said the $26 million Roswell facility would create 1,000 high-tech jobs and mark a key step in reshaping the automaker's digital future.

A small team will remain temporarily to manage the wind-down process, with the center expected to fully close by the end of the year.