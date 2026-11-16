GBI searching for "armed and dangerous" suspect after woman found dead in Greene County home

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is searching for an Athens man charged with the murder of a woman found dead inside a Greene County home.

Authorities say they've arrested one suspect in connection with the case, but are still searching for 34-year-old Leo Annaise Harvey.

According to the Greene County Sheriff's Office, deputies received a 911 call asking for a welfare check at a home on the night of Nov. 10.

When deputies arrived at the home on the 1000 block of Lawrence Road in Greensboro, they discovered the body of the homeowner inside.

Days later, officials say they arrested 58-year-old Robert Eugene Williams for the crime, charging him and Harvey with malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, armed robbery, and theft by taking. Williams was booked into the Forsyth County Jail and was expected to be transported to the Greene County Jail.

Leo Annaise Harvey is wanted for murder and should be considered armed and dangerous, the GBI said. Georgia Bureau of Investigation

Officials say Harvey remains on the run and should be considered armed and dangerous.

"Do not approach or attempt to contact him," the GBI said. "If you see Harvey or have information regarding his whereabouts, move to a safe location and call 911 immediately."

An investigation into the woman's death remains ongoing. Officials are asking anyone with information about the case to call the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Milledgeville at 478-445-4173, the Greene County Sheriff's Office at 706-453-3336, or the GBI tip line at 1-800-597-8477.