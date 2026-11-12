GBI investigating after woman found dead during welfare check at Greene County home

A welfare check at a Greene County home has led to local authorities calling the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

The Greene County Sheriff's Office said it received a 911 call asking for a welfare check at around 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

When deputies arrived at the home on the 1000 block of Lawrence Road in Greensboro, they found a woman dead inside, the GBI reports.

Authorities have not released the name of the woman at this time.

The woman's body has been taken to the GBI Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy.

An investigation into the woman's death remains ongoing. Officials are asking anyone with information about the case to call the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Milledgeville at 478-445-4173, the Greene County Sheriff's Office at 706-453-3336, or the GBI tip line at 1-800-597-8477.