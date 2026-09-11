GBI investigating shooting involving Rome police officer near elementary school

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating a shooting involving a Rome police officer that prompted a brief school lockdown and closed a nearby road Friday.

The GBI said Rome police asked the agency to investigate the shooting. State investigators said the case remains active but did not release details about what led to the shooting or whether anyone was injured.

The incident occurred near Etowah Terrace, Myrtle Street and South Broad Street, where Rome police reported a heavy law enforcement presence. South Broad Street was temporarily closed while officers worked in the area.

The road reopened around 2:30 p.m., although police said officers remained nearby.

Anna K. Davie Elementary School was briefly placed under a precautionary lockdown because of the incident in the area, according to Rome City Schools. School officials said all students and employees were safe.

The lockdown was later lifted, and the school returned to normal operations.