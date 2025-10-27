GBI investigating officer-involved shooting outside Family Dollar in Northwest Atlanta, officials say

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called in after an officer-involved shooting outside a Family Dollar store in northwest Atlanta on Monday evening.

According to Atlanta Police, officers responded just after 6 p.m. to the Family Dollar at 2045 Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway NW for reports of a criminal trespass.

When officers arrived, they encountered an adult male inside the store. Investigators say the man ran from the scene before officers could question him.

Police later found him nearby at 2095 Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway NW, where the situation escalated.

Preliminary findings show the man moved toward the officer, prompting her to fire her weapon. The suspect was hit and ran again before collapsing outside another building along 2080 Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway NW.

Emergency responders provided medical aid on scene before taking him to a local hospital for treatment.

Atlanta Police confirm the officer suffered minor injuries to her leg. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has taken over the case — a standard procedure following police shootings.

The suspect's condition and identity have not yet been released, and no charges have been filed at this stage.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting or has additional information is asked to contact the GBI or Atlanta Police.