GBI arrests 6 after drug trafficking investigation leads to bust at Conyers home, authorities say

A months-long investigation into a suspected drug trafficking organization has led to the arrest of six people, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said.

Authorities say the arrests happened after executing a search warrant at a home in Conyers by the GBI Metro Gang Task Force, GBI Special Operations Unit, Georgia State Patrol, and Conyers Police Department on May 8.

Investigators say they seized around 24 pounds of suspected marijuana, 41 grams of suspected Xanax, and six firearms in the search.

Officers arrested the following people:

Deshawn Davis, age 29, of Conyers

Kahlid Mathis, age 26, of Eatonton

Cale Little, age 32, of Eatonton

Kentavious Walker, age 29, of Dunwoody

Ratrez Brown, age 23, of Eatonton

Dakhyah Bradley, age 24, of Dayton, Ohio

All six suspects are charged with trafficking marijuana, possession with intent to distribute a Schedule IV controlled substance, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, possession of a dangerous weapon, and theft by receiving a stolen firearm.

Davis, Mathis, Little, and Walker are also charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon or first offender.

The investigation remains ongoing.

The GBI is asking anyone with information about this case or other suspected drug or gang activity to contact its investigators at 1-800-597-8477.