GBI agents seize 400 pounds of suspected marijuana, guns in Sandy Springs and Atlanta raids, 1 arrested

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says they seized hundreds of pounds of suspected marijuana and six firearms during the execution of two search warrants in Atlanta and Sandy Springs.

The raids happened on Dec. 4 and were part of what officials say was a lengthy investigation into a drug trafficking organization.

While details about the operation were limited, authorities say they seized more than 400 pounds of suspected marijuana, around six ounces of alprazolam, and six firearms.

One man, identified as 34-year-old Sandy Springs resident Travys Davy, was arrested as part of the operation. Davy is now charged with racketeering, marijuana trafficking, possession of a Schedule IV drug with the intent to distribute, and possession of a firearm by a felon.

A day after his arrest, Davy was released from the Fulton County Jail on bond.

Authorities are asking anyone with information related to drug activity in Georgia to call the GBI Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office at (706) 348-7410 or send an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-597-8477.