Gas prices surge across Georgia as tensions in Iran push oil prices higher

Drivers across Metro Atlanta are once again seeing gas prices surge.

Gas prices have jumped nearly 20 cents over the past week in both metro Atlanta and statewide. The national average for a gallon of regular gasoline is now about $4.

The increase comes after the U.S. launched additional attacks on Iran.

Thomas Smith, an economist at Emory University, said rising gas prices are already affecting how people think about spending.

"It's one of the things that's definitely going to hit your pocketbook immediately, especially in Atlanta," Smith said. "People's behavior is going to start to shift. They might start conserving some of their money and stop spending on other portions of the economy."

Smith said drivers are also likely to adjust what they consider a "good" gas price.

"People will recalibrate their expectations based on new norms," Smith said. "As much as people hate the fact that gas prices are in the $3.70 and $3.90 range, they might now start seeing $3.85 or $3.90 as a low price compared to $4.20 or $4.35."

Smith said higher gas prices could have a greater impact in metro Atlanta because most residents rely on their cars rather than public transportation to get around.