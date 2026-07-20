Georgia gas prices rise nearly 20 cents in one week as national average approaches $4

Georgia drivers are paying more at the pump this week as gas prices continue to climb, mirroring a nationwide increase tied to rising crude oil prices.

According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of regular gasoline in Georgia is now $3.77, up about 20 cents from $3.57 a week ago. In metro Atlanta, the average price is slightly higher at $3.79 per gallon, compared with $3.55 one week ago.

Despite the increase, Georgia's average remains below the national average of $3.94 per gallon.

AAA said instability along the Strait of Hormuz has pushed crude oil prices closer to $80 per barrel, contributing to higher prices at gas stations across the country. The national average has increased 10 cents over the past week and is nearing $4 a gallon again.

According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, gasoline demand was essentially unchanged last week at 8.84 million barrels per day. Domestic gasoline supplies fell from 212.1 million barrels to 210.5 million barrels, while gasoline production also declined to an average of 9.6 million barrels per day.

AAA's latest data shows Atlanta motorists are also paying more for other fuel grades. The statewide average is $4.25 for midgrade gasoline, $4.68 for premium and $5.02 for diesel.