Gas prices rising across Georgia as Middle East tensions push oil past $100

Gas prices are climbing across the United States as rising tensions in the Middle East push oil prices to their highest levels in years.

Oil prices have surged above $100 a barrel for the first time since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022, as the war involving Iran enters its second week. Analysts say the spike is already being felt at the pump.

According to AAA, the national average price for regular gasoline has climbed to about $3.45 a gallon — roughly 16% higher than just a week ago.

Gas prices in metro Atlanta

Drivers in metro Atlanta are seeing slightly lower prices but still feeling the increase. As of this week, the average price is about $3.26 for regular gasoline, $3.72 for midgrade and $4.15 for premium fuel.

Energy experts say even though the United States is a net exporter of oil, Americans are not shielded from global price swings because oil is traded on international markets.

Most crude oil produced in the U.S. is considered "light, sweet crude," while many refineries on the East and West coasts are built to process heavier crude oil. Because of that mismatch, the U.S. still imports some refined fuels such as gasoline, making domestic prices sensitive to global supply disruptions.

Over the weekend, President Trump addressed the rising gas prices in a social media post, saying the increase is "a small price to pay" for safety and peace as tensions with Iran continue.

The president also suggested the spike could be temporary once concerns about Iran's nuclear threat are resolved.