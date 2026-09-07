Game wardens urge water safety as Georgians head to lakes for Labor Day

Georgia Department of Natural Resources game wardens will be out in full force on Labor Day for the last busy day of boating.

Game wardens will make sure everyone is boating safely: not boating under the influence, abiding by the speed limit, and carrying proper equipment like life jackets.

Game warden Spencer Palmer says numbers have been looking good this summer and the goal is to keep them that way through the holiday.

"Our numbers decreased this year with boating incidents, for sure. We went from 77 in 2025 to 52 this year. Our fatalities were cut in half. So we went from six fatalities from those boating incidents in 2025 to three so far in 2026," Palmer said. "So we're looking to keep those numbers where they're at, not add to them this weekend and certainly want to make sure everyone stays safe."

Game wardens will be on Georgia's lakes to ensure people are staying safe on Labor Day. CBS News Atlanta

Palmer advises boat operators to be on the lookout for many people swimming, wakeboarding, and water-skiing.

"Take the time needed to let other people make the move they need to make so that you don't run into them or cut anybody off. Be courteous. It's a holiday. Enjoy it. Don't get mad at other people. And just enjoy your time out there and try to stay safe and aware of other people," said Palmer.

Palmer says the busiest waterways near Atlanta are Lake Lanier, Lake Hartwell, and Lake Allatoona.