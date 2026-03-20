Gunman killed, officer hospitalized after 6-hour SWAT standoff at Gainesville home, police say

A gunman is dead, and a Gainesville police officer has been injured after a six-hour overnight SWAT standoff, authorities say.

Officials say the situation began just after 10:30 p.m. in the area of Briarwood Drive and Skyline Drive on Thursday. According to police, officers responded to a home after a woman called 911, reporting that "she felt her life was threatened by a male at her residence."

As law enforcement got to the scene and attempted to make contact with the people inside the home, authorities say the gunman opened fire, hitting one Gainesville police officer. Another officer then returned fire.

A six-hour SWAT standoff at a Gainesville home ended with three officers taken to the hospital and the suspected gunman killed by police, officials say. CBS News Atlanta

The injured officer was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Officials say they believe the officer's ballistic vest prevented them from being seriously injured.

The suspect, described only as an adult male, barricaded himself in the home. Officials say the situation developed into a standoff that lasted six hours and involved the Hall County Sheriff's Office SWAT team, the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office, the Flowery Branch Police, and other neighboring jurisdictions.

After firing multiple shots from inside the home, the suspect left the building and "engaged SWAT/GPD officers in gunfire." Two other Gainesville officers were taken to the hospital for evaluation and have been described as "physically stable."

The gunman was hit at least once and died at a local hospital. Officials have not released the man's identity at this time.

As with other shootings involving law enforcement, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation will handle the inquiry into the incident.