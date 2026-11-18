Businesses with alcohol licenses in Gainesville will no longer be allowed to sell kratom products starting Jan. 1, 2027, under an ordinance approved by the City Council.

The measure also bans most sales of synthetic urine, which can be used to falsify drug or alcohol tests.

During the council meeting, the city attorney said the kratom restriction targets businesses with alcohol licenses rather than banning sales throughout Gainesville.

The ordinance prohibits businesses holding or applying for an alcohol license from selling products containing mitragynine, a kratom compound, or several other listed substances, including 7-hydroxymitragynine, known as 7-OH, and tianeptine. Violations can be grounds for denying an alcohol license renewal.

MIAMI, FL - MAY 10: In this photo illustration, capsules of the drug Kratom are seen on May 10, 2016 in Miami, Florida. The herbal supplement is a psychoactive drug derived from the leaves of the kratom plant and it's been reported that people are using the supplement to get high and some states are banning the supplement. Joe Raedle / Getty Images

Mayor Zack Thompson described the measure as a public safety priority.

"That's our number one priority as a council, is to keep our citizens safe," Thompson said during the meeting.

The synthetic urine ban includes an exception for legitimate educational, medical or scientific sales. Sellers must keep documentation of the purpose of each qualifying sale for at least five years.

The city attorney said the January start date gives businesses time to learn about the rules and allows code enforcement and police to prepare.