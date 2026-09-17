Funeral held for Atlanta police recruit killed in motorcycle crash

Family and friends gathered Thursday in Forest Park to honor a 24-year-old Atlanta Police Department recruit who was killed in a motorcycle crash while traveling to training.

Moses Russ died Sept. 1 after his Kawasaki Ninja collided with an SUV at Moreland Avenue and McDonough Boulevard, according to Atlanta police. Russ was traveling to the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center when the crash happened. He was pronounced dead at Grady Memorial Hospital.

During the service at Victory City Church, Russ' family, friends and former colleagues spoke about the impact he had on their lives and on everyone he met.

CBS News Atlanta

They remembered his infectious smile, contagious energy, strong faith and love for music and his community.

"What I'm most grateful for is every day that I got to be a mom to such an outstanding guy, and for every ordinary moment that I didn't know would become a precious memory," Russ' mother said during the service. "Today, my heart aches deeply, and after today I'll never be the same."

Russ will be buried in Mableton.

The full celebration of life service can be viewed here.