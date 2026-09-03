Funeral arrangements announced for Warm Springs police officer killed in shooting while on duty

Funeral arrangements have been set for the Warm Springs Police officer killed in a shooting while on duty.

Sgt. Christopher Fisher, 36, was finishing up an unrelated traffic stop just before midnight on Tuesday when a driver pulled next to his patrol car and fired multiple shots, killing him.

The driver, later identified as Jimmy Lee Steverson, was later found with what authorities called a self-inflicted gunshot wound during a traffic stop on Interstate 85 in South Carolina. Steverson was pronounced dead a short time later.

Sgt. Chris Fisher had previously worked in Fayette County before joining the Warm Springs Police Department. Fayette County Sheriff's Office

During a press conference on Thursday, Warm Springs interim Police Chief Matthew Mayfield said that Fisher had arrested Steverson on five felony charges on Aug. 27. Steverson was released on bond later that day.

Fisher's funeral service will be held at 4 p.m. on Sept. 8 at Flat Creek Baptist Church. A visitation will take place from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Funeral services honoring Chris's life will be held on Tuesday, September 8, 2026, at Flat Creek Baptist Church. The family will receive friends for visitation from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m., with the funeral service beginning at 3:00 p.m.

According to his obituary, Fisher served in the U.S. Army as a transportation specialist and eventually worked in law enforcement in Heard, Fayette, and Meriwether counties. He had joined the Warm Springs Police Department in May 2026 and was promoted to sergeant in July.

The United States Honor Flag is also coming to Fayetteville, Georgia to pay tribute to Fisher's sacrifice.

"When a family calls, the mission begins," United States Honor Flag founder Christopher K. Heisler said. "Our responsibility now is simple: get the flag to Georgia and make certain Sgt. Fisher, his family and his fellow officers know that a grateful nation stands with them."

Warm Springs Police Department mourning loss after shooting

Mayfield said that Fisher was the "hardest working officer that I had" and that he and the other officers could feel a heavy weight they didn't expect to leave for some time.

Warm Springs, a city of about 465 people, has a six-man police department, he said, meaning that "we are co-workers and we are friends."

"I don't think you can ever prepare for something like this. Regardless of the department size, no leader can prepare for losing one of their own," Mayfield said. "No matter what, we will carry on what Sgt. Fisher was and his legacy and we will always remember him."

The interim police chief remembered the father of two as a person who cared deeply about his community.

"He gave it his all for his entire shift and he believed in the ability to make a difference," Mayfield said. "He did this job for the right reasons."