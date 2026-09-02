Georgia authorities launch manhunt for armed suspect after Warm Springs officer is killed

A manhunt is underway for a 23-year-old man wanted in connection with the death of a Warm Springs police officer.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation issued a Blue Alert for Jimmie Steverson following the death of Officer Chris Fisher. The incident happened around 11:57 p.m. Tuesday in Warm Springs, according to the GBI.

Gov. Brian Kemp expressed condolences to Fisher's family and colleagues Wednesday morning.

"Marty, the girls, and I are deeply saddened this morning by the news that Officer Chris Fisher has been killed," Kemp said. "This is a tragic reminder of the dangers law enforcement face on a daily basis in service to their communities, and I ask that all Georgians lift up Fisher's family and his fellow officers in prayer."

Steverson was last seen in Warm Springs at the time of the incident. The GBI described him as a Black man who is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds. He has black locs and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black T-shirt and black gym shorts.

Photo courtesy of GBI

Investigators said Steverson was traveling in a black 2026 Chevrolet Silverado.

The GBI considers Steverson armed and dangerous. Anyone who sees him or notices suspicious activity should take immediate precautions and call 911.

Anyone with information about his location can also contact the GBI at 1-800-597-TIPS (8477).