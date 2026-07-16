Fulton County sheriff weighs misdemeanor booking changes as jail overcrowding concerns continue: " We want to consider the impact"

The Fulton County Sheriff's Office held a town hall Thursday to discuss potential changes to its misdemeanor booking protocol as officials continue searching for ways to address overcrowding at the Fulton County Jail.

In May, the sheriff's office announced plans to stop accepting certain misdemeanor arrests beginning July 1, 2026, with limited exceptions. But Sheriff Pat Labat said Thursday that no final decision has been made and that officials are using data and community input to determine the best path forward.

"You know, there is nothing that says we are going to stop taking misdemeanors," Labat said. "We want to consider the impact."

Labat said the purpose of the town hall was to hear directly from residents about how any changes could affect the community.

"It's important for the community to have a voice, and we want to make sure we hear what that is and better understand what that looks like," he said.

According to Labat, people jailed solely on misdemeanor charges account for roughly 1% to 3% of the jail's population of about 3,000 inmates.

"We are working with our constituents, understanding the data and really, truly, nothing may change," Labat said. "But at the same time, we may look at things we did during COVID to help reduce the population."

Fulton County resident Erik Wilder attended the meeting and said he supports exploring changes to the misdemeanor booking policy.

"It's something other places have done. There's a precedent for it, so I'm excited that we're talking about this and that it looks like it's got some momentum," Wilder said.

According to a presentation shared during the town hall, representatives from law enforcement agencies, the courts, prosecutors, public defenders and the Fulton County Marshal's Office agreed that several offenses should continue to require booking into the jail. Those include:

Family violence, domestic violence battery and assault

DUI

Stalking and protective order violations

Obstruction of law enforcement

Repeat or habitual offenders

Weapons offenses

Reckless driving and fleeing

Child safety offenses

Active warrants

Some residents also argued that the county should focus on replacing the aging jail altogether.

"They can't move but so many cases a day, so maybe we need night court to help relieve that position," one resident said. "It doesn't always fall on the sheriff's department, but you need a new jail. It's terrible."

Labat said there is currently no timeline for implementing any changes to the misdemeanor booking policy.