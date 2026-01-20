Fulton County pledges $2 million for homeless services ahead of critical budget vote

Fulton County leaders have secured more than $2 million in new funding for homeless services, a move set to expand permanent supportive housing and wraparound care for the area's most vulnerable residents.

Commissioner Marvin Arrington confirmed Tuesday that the county's 2026 Fiscal Year budget, scheduled for a final vote Wednesday morning, will include up to $2.1 million to support expanded housing initiatives. The announcement comes after Atlanta city officials expressed concern that an earlier version of the county's budget fell short of funding a previously discussed expansion to serve more families experiencing homelessness.

Under the original budget proposal, Fulton County was already financing 300 units of permanent supportive housing. However, the City of Atlanta later sought to add 250 more units for 2026. Funding for those additional units was not initially included, prompting public concern from city leaders about the county's commitment to a broader partnership to address homelessness.

Ahead of the budget vote, Commissioner Arrington said he and other county leaders worked with the county manager to identify additional funding and close the gap.

"We worked very hard to find the money for this program for permanent supportive housing and to make sure not only that we honored our commitment to the City of Atlanta, but that we honor the underserved communities, the unhoused and homeless communities," Arrington told CBS News Atlanta.

He added, "We have to take care of the least of these, especially with what's going on right now, with the Trump administration cutting services at every corner and turn. It's important that Fulton County try to fill some of the gaps left by all of the cuts in federal funding."

The Board of Commissioners is scheduled to meet at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the Fulton County Government Center, where members are expected to approve the measure as part of a more than $1 billion overall spending plan.

If passed, the additional funding will support not only expanded housing but also wraparound services designed to help residents achieve long-term stability.