Fulton County hosts free record-clearing event to help people remove past arrests

In Fulton County, the district attorney's office is giving some people with arrest records a chance at a fresh start.

The office is hosting a free record-clearing event Saturday morning to help eligible residents restrict arrest records that did not result in a conviction.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis said an arrest can continue to affect someone's life long after a case ends.

"For instance, you go to look for a job, and an employer may see that you had an arrest 10 years ago. You were never prosecuted for that. No one ever decided to bring the charges. But the arrest is still there," Willis said. "So what do they do? They move on to the next candidate. You are not able to get employment."

Willis said eligible attendees can bring a valid ID to the event, where officials will determine whether they qualify for record restriction.

"On the spot, if we are able, we're going to be able to restrict your record," she said.

The event will also provide information for people with convictions who may qualify for record restriction under certain circumstances.

"There are some people who did plead guilty to certain crimes, and they may be eligible for a record restriction if they received a pardon," Fulton County Deputy District Attorney Romana Toole said.

Toole explained that restricting a record does not erase it entirely.

"With record restriction, you're limiting who can see it," Toole said. "As a prosecutor, I will always see it. A judge will always see it. The federal government will always see it. When we say record restriction, we're restricting it from people outside of the criminal justice system. So if you apply for a job at AT&T, they shouldn't be able to see it. If you apply for a federal job, they would."

The record-clearing event will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at Trinity Presbyterian Church in Atlanta.

No registration is required. Eligible residents only need to bring identification.