Fulton County considering closing neighborhood elementary school amid declining enrollment

The Fulton County School District is holding a public meeting at Roswell High School from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Monday to gather community feedback on a proposed attendance boundary change for Region C.

The proposal could result in the closure of Mimosa Elementary School on Warsaw Road and reassign roughly 600 students to either Vickery Elementary or Esther Jackson Elementary.

District officials said the changes are being considered to maximize the use of school facilities amid declining enrollment and underutilized buildings. Parents who spoke with CBS News Atlanta expressed mixed reactions to the plan. Some support the proposal if it leads to better educational opportunities for students, while others worry about the loss of a neighborhood school and the impact on families who walk their children to school.

Fulton County's proposal could result in the closure of Mimosa Elementary School on Warsaw Road and reassign roughly 600 students to either Vickery Elementary or Esther Jackson Elementary. CBS News Atlanta

"They either need to pump more money into it to have better education for the kids or close," Evert Dillahunty said.

Britany Dillahunty said closure would be difficult for many nearby families who rely on walking to school.

" I know a lot of people around here don't really drive. I think the school is amazing for all the kids around here. It is very safe and kid-friendly. If we need to petition, we will. Let's fight for the school," she said.

Christen Barrett said her children were successful at Mimosa Elementary School and called the possibility of closure heartbreaking.

"They have a new principal there now, and she is fantastic, but the principal that was there when my children grew up there was fantastic too. I feel like the teachers really care about the children, and they do their best to make sure that the children are doing well and are learning," Barrett shared.

Officials said they will post a survey online for those who couldn't attend Monday night's meeting. A revised proposal is expected Dec. 14 before the school board votes.

If approved in February, the changes would take effect for the 2028-29 school year.