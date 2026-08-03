Fulton County commissioners approve putting TSPLOST renewal on November ballot

Fulton County commissioners have unanimously approved a resolution calling for a November referendum that, if approved by voters, would extend the county's Transportation Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax and generate an expected $650 million for transportation projects across North and South Fulton.

The Board of Commissioners approved the measure by voice vote during a special meeting before leaders and mayors of Fulton cities on Monday. City leaders gathered for a ceremonial signing of an intergovernmental agreement on how revenue would be distributed.

If approved by Fulton voters on Nov. 3, the five-year extension would continue the 0.75% sales tax collected in Fulton County outside the City of Atlanta. County officials say the funding would support major transportation projects aimed at safety, reducing congestion, supporting economic development and enhancing quality of life.

The first TSPLOST was approved by the county voters in November 2016. This would be the second renewal since then if voters choose to go forward with the plan. County officials said they plan to immediately begin voter education efforts in preparation for the November vote.

Fulton officials tout economic development success

Before the vote, commissioners also heard an economic development presentation highlighting Fulton County's continued national recognition for business recruitment.

Samir Abdhulli, the executive director of Select Fulton, said Selection Magazine has ranked Fulton County among the nation's Top 20 counties for economic development for three consecutive years, including Top 10 finishes and the top ranking in the Southeast.

The presentation highlighted recent investments from companies including Morgan Stanley, Microsoft, Mercedes-Benz North America, Hisense, CRH, Shriners Research and T. Marzeti.

County officials also emphasized Fulton's outsized role in the regional economy, noting the county accounts for roughly one-third of metro Atlanta jobs and about half of the region's total wages.

What's next for the TSPLOST renewal

The TSPLOST renewal will now appear on the ballot during this year's election.

If approved, county leaders estimate the measure would generate more than $650 million for transportation infrastructure projects across the area over the next five years.