As temperatures drop in Georgia, hundreds of Fulton County families are getting ready to pick out a new winter coat.

North Fulton Community Charities (NFCC) is preparing for its annual Coatsgiving event this Thursday through Saturday, with volunteers spending the next few days getting thousands of coats ready.

At St. John's Episcopal Church in Roswell, preparations are already underway.

Saraspring Weston, the NFCC's community engagement coordinator, told CBS News Atlanta that nearly 600 families have signed up for coats. That's about 2,000 people who will have the opportunity to find a coat that fits both their needs and style.

"It's not just a transaction where they're getting a coat. They actually will get to come in this room and shop for the coat and will have mirrors so they can try it on and make sure that it fits," Weston said.

From everyday jackets to designer coats, families will get the chance to pick out something they love.

Hundreds of families will get the chance to pick a coat they love later this week. CBS News Atlanta

Behind every hanger are volunteers like John Egbert, who's been lending a hand for 15 years.

"I love watching the smiles on the faces as they find things that are going to make them happy on Thanksgiving," Egbert said.

Families are paired with personal shoppers who help them find the perfect fit and give them something that goes beyond a warm coat.

"It doesn't matter their financial circumstance. Having confidence in the winter season is so important," said Weston.

Volunteers will continue organizing and sorting coats through Wednesday.

NFCC is still accepting volunteers for Coatsgiving. You can learn more here.