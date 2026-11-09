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Fugitive wanted in Georgia gun and drug trafficking case turns himself in to authorities, FBI says

By
Dan Raby
Senior Digital Producer, CBS News Atlanta
Dan Raby, the senior digital producer for CBS News Atlanta, has been covering everything happening around Georgia for more than a decade.
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Dan Raby

/ CBS Atlanta

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The last person wanted in a massive Georgia gang-related gun theft and drug-trafficking case has turned himself in, the FBI says.

The federal agency previous had offered a reward of up to $20,000 for information that led to the arrest of Samuel Harris, also known as "Bobo."

Authorities say they were searching for Harris as part of Operation Reflection, a case that resulted in 20 people being charged.

According to the agency, Harris was wanted for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense. An arrest warrant for Harris was issued on Sept. 23.

Officials say that Harris turned himself in on Friday afternoon and is now in custody.

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