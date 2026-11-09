Fugitive wanted in Georgia gun and drug trafficking case turns himself in to authorities, FBI says

The last person wanted in a massive Georgia gang-related gun theft and drug-trafficking case has turned himself in, the FBI says.

The federal agency previous had offered a reward of up to $20,000 for information that led to the arrest of Samuel Harris, also known as "Bobo."

Authorities say they were searching for Harris as part of Operation Reflection, a case that resulted in 20 people being charged.

According to the agency, Harris was wanted for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense. An arrest warrant for Harris was issued on Sept. 23.

Officials say that Harris turned himself in on Friday afternoon and is now in custody.