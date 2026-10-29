FBI offering $20,000 reward in search for fugitive wanted in Georgia drug trafficking and gun case

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $20,000 in its search for a fugitive wanted in connection with a Georgia gang-related gun theft and drug-trafficking case.

Officials say Samuel Harris, also known as "Bobo," is the last suspect at large in Operation Reflection, which resulted in 20 people being charged.

According to the agency, Harris is wanted for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense. An arrest warrant for Harris was issued on Sept. 23.

Officials say Samuel Harris, also known as "Bobo" is the last suspect at large in Operation Reflection, which resulted in 20 people being charged. FBI Atlanta

The wanted man is described as being 5 feet, 1 inch tall with a weight of around 140 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Harris should be considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached, the FBI said.

If you have any information about where Harris could be, call the FBI's tipline at 1-800-CALL-FBI or submit a tip online.