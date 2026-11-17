Flight attendants with Frontier Airlines demonstrated in front of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport to bring attention to their ongoing fight over their contract.

Organizers say they've been in negotiations with the airline for two years and have not had raises in that time.

With what is expected to be a busy holiday travel season about to start, the flight attendants marched in front of the airport, calling for a contract that would deliver what they argued was fair pay.

"What we're facing right now is a contract battle in which we're fighting for a livable wage," flight attendant and union representative J.D. Minter told CBS News Atlanta. "A lot of people don't understand, and they don't know that us as flight attendants, we aren't paid for every hour that we work, right? So we come to the airport and if we're delayed, we're not getting paid."

Flights attendants with Frontier Airlines demonstrated in front of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Tuesday. CBS News Atlanta

The Association of Flight Attendants-CWA and Frontier Airlines' last contract was in 2019.

In a statement to CBS News Atlanta, a spokesperson for Frontier Airlines says the company "remains committed to negotiating a fair contract for our flight attendants" through the National Mediation Board.

"Our goal is to reach an agreement that addresses the issues raised during negotiations, while also ensuring the long-term sustainability and success of the airline," the spokesperson said.