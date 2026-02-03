From pie to profit: How this Atlanta entrepreneur is baking real-world skills into the classroom

A Metro Atlanta entrepreneur is bringing business lessons straight into classrooms, teaching middle school students how to think about money, customers, and opportunity.

Esco, co-founder of Esco Eats, leads a business and economics curriculum in schools across Atlanta Public Schools and DeKalb County. His program emphasizes real-world skills like customer discovery, decision-making, and financial literacy.

A product of DeKalb County Schools himself, Esco later earned a business degree in college. He first gained attention for creating on-camera food content, but says education is now his true calling.

"It's not all about the pie," Esco said. "It's about the experience—the kids, the community."

CBS News Atlanta recently joined Esco at Jean Young Middle School, where he spent the day working with students in small groups. He guided them through exercises that mirror how businesses identify problems and develop solutions. Students practiced interviewing each other, presenting ideas, and thinking through realistic outcomes.

"Right now, they're paired up and practicing talking to each other…," Esco said. "…Understanding what your customer is thinking."

The classroom was lively, with students responding at the board and collaborating with classmates. School leaders say this approach makes learning more tangible.

"For students to see real-world experiences from people who are doing the work, it makes learning practical," said Principal Ronald Garlington.

Teacher Jennie Park agrees that having someone from outside the school helps bridge the gap between lessons and life beyond the classroom.

"It's really nice to have someone talk about real-life connections so students can link what they're learning in the classroom to the real world," Park said.

Students say the lessons stick.

Eighth grader McKenzie Berry said the class changed how she thinks about money and decision-making.

"You have to think realistically and not fantasy," Berry said. "Fantasy does not get you money."

Berry hopes to become a digital designer and does not plan to start a business, but believes the class still applies to her future.

"We were taught not to spend all our money on cons…," she said. "…Stuff that doesn't get you money in return."

Esco said incentives like his 'World Famous Apple Pie Cobbler' help with engagement, but that's not the main focus.

"This is just a tool for connection," he said. "Getting the kids to engage."

Back in his DeKalb County kitchen, Esco says the same philosophy applies to his business journey.

"It's not about failure," he said. "It's about learning."

Esco does not sell his products to the public. Instead, he works with schools, companies, and community groups, using interactive experiences to teach practical skills and help students see what's possible beyond the classroom.