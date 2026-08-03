Fresh cuts give metro Atlanta students a confidence boost for back-to-school

For many families, a fresh haircut is part of the back-to-school tradition.

Barber shops across metro Atlanta stayed busy Sunday as parents made one final stop before the first day of class.

Ali Da Barber said he cut the hair of about 37 children over three days as families prepared for the new school year at Beya Salon Studios in the West End.

"I don't look at it as work because it's art to me," he said. "Giving them that look and making sure they fly and fresh, that's what it is."

Ali Da Barber said he cut the hair of about 37 children over three days CBS News Atlanta

Larae Guest brought her 9-year-old son in for a haircut before he starts fourth grade. She said the fresh cut gave him an added boost of confidence.

"He's excited. I'm excited for him," Guest said. "I can definitely tell it has boosted his confidence through the roof."