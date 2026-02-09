Free Fayette County clinic says loss of imaging services threatens patient care

For years, a free clinic in Fayette County has been a last stop for people who cannot afford health care. Now, leaders at Healing Bridge Clinic say a critical tool doctors rely on to diagnose patients is suddenly out of reach — and it could have serious consequences.

The clinic serves uninsured adults ages 19 to 64, many of whom are working but fall into a gap where health insurance remains unaffordable.

"These are people who do work, but they're right at that gap of not being able to afford health insurance," said Dr. Christa Springston, the clinic's medical director.

Healing Bridge provides completely free health care and operates largely on volunteer power. Just five staff members support roughly 80 volunteers, including doctors, nurse practitioners, and physician assistants.

Last year alone, clinic leaders reported about 1,800 patient visits, translating into thousands of appointments and follow-ups. Patients come from across metro Atlanta, including Fayette and Coweta counties.

But behind the scenes, the clinic's executive director says a key piece of care disappeared almost overnight.

"I asked if there was any way they could extend it — give me any time to put a plan together," said Executive Director Mike Conaway. "They gave us until the end of the day Friday. So basically, we had about 24 hours' notice, and we lost all of our imaging."

Imaging services — including X-rays, MRIs, and CT scans — help doctors confirm diagnoses and determine next steps in treatment.

"Imaging is everything," Conaway said. "All the diagnostic work that we need done for our patients — providers need imaging. It's vital to making diagnoses and putting together a care plan."

Without access to those services, doctors say patients are left waiting — sometimes without clear answers.

"We need to be able to provide comprehensive care," Springston said.

For doctors at the clinic, the concern is simple: without a way to see what's wrong, some answers may come too late.

Conaway says the clinic is temporarily paying for imaging out of pocket, but that solution is not sustainable and is not built into the budget. Clinic leaders say they are now urgently working to identify a new imaging provider to avoid disruptions in patient care.