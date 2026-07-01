Free exhibit aims to show FIFA World Cup tourists all that makes Georgia special

The Georgia Department of Economic Development is introducing FIFA Men's World Cup tourists to all the Peach State has to offer with the "Georgia, the Whole Day Through" exhibit at the Georgia World Congress Center.

The exhibit aims to show tourists that there's more to Georgia than the capital city of Atlanta.

"The whole idea here is to show people a sense of what all Georgia has to offer. Right? So, we look at the coastal cities to the mountains. Urban, rural… the idea being there's a lot of different ways to explore Georgia, and the idea is to give people the best exposure to the best they can at one simple place," said Rick Toller, the chief marketing officer for the Georgia Department of Economic Development.

There's mini golf to represent Augusta National, photo opportunities to reenact movies shot around the state, and samples of famous Georgia produce, like peaches and Vidalia onions.

"I like the food. American food. We enjoy the food, I think. And the people. They are kind white people, so that's nice," said a tourist from the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

"Southern hospitality. They've heard the term, but when they actually see it, experience it for themselves, they realize it's a real thing, right? And it may not be fungible or tangible, but they feel it. They see it," Toller said. "The other thing is, I know you're asking me what do they like the most? Georgia peaches. We're giving away Georgia peaches after each match on match day. We are giving up to a thousand away every 25 to 30 minutes."

The free exhibit is only open on match days.

On Wednesday, they're open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.