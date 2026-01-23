Former WWII telephone operator celebrating her 101st birthday in Roswell

A Roswell woman who acted as a telephone operator during World War II is celebrating a major milestone this weekend: her 101st birthday.

Carmen "Connie" Schindelholz will celebrate her special day on Jan. 25 at her home at Magnolia Place of Roswell.

The senior living committee says Schindelholz worked connecting calls during World War II in Atlanta. She continued her telephone operator career in Cleveland, Ohio, where she worked at Case Western Reserve University and Hillcrest Hospital.

After living in Cleveland for 40 years, Schindelholz retired and moved back to Georgia. She continued to serve her community by working as a hospice and nursing home volunteer for years.

Carmen "Connie" Schindelholz is turning 101 on Jan. 25, 2026. Courtesy of Magnolia Place of Roswell

"Connie has a gift for connecting with people that she's carried throughout her entire life—from operating switchboards during the war to her years of volunteer work," said Thragency "Gency" Roth, the life enrichment director at Magnolia Place of Roswell. "We're honored to celebrate this incredible milestone with her."

From all of us here at CBS News Atlanta, happy birthday, Mrs. Schindelholz!