Former USPS carriers, Alpharetta bank manager indicted in $4.9 million mail theft and fraud scheme

Two former U.S. Postal Service carriers, an Alpharetta bank manager, and a convicted felon are facing federal charges in what prosecutors describe as a sprawling mail theft and bank fraud scheme involving nearly $5 million.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Georgia, the group is accused of stealing checks, credit cards and other valuables from the mail — including a $4.9 million U.S. Treasury check — and laundering the proceeds through fraudulent bank accounts.

Federal prosecutors say the alleged scheme stretched from March 2020 through September 2025.

How the scheme worked

Investigators say former postal workers Shanda Goode and Carnisha Hamilton used their positions as mail carriers in Atlanta and Marietta to steal dozens of pieces of mail containing financial instruments and personal information.

Authorities allege the stolen items were then passed to Francina Juantez Sutton, who used the checks and credit cards for personal gain. On at least one occasion, Hamilton allegedly took about three dozen pieces of mail during a single delivery route.

Sutton is also accused of working with Tonya Bailey, an assistant financial center manager at a bank in Alpharetta, to open fraudulent accounts using stolen identities.

Prosecutors say Sutton and Bailey deposited a $4.9 million stolen U.S. Treasury check into one of those accounts, later withdrawing hundreds of thousands of dollars through cashier's checks and additional accounts.

Federal agents ultimately seized more than $4.7 million connected to the scheme.

Charges and court proceedings

The four defendants — all from metro Atlanta — were indicted by a federal grand jury on March 24 and are expected to be arraigned before a U.S. magistrate judge.

Goode, Hamilton, and Sutton face charges including conspiracy and theft of mail by a postal employee.

Sutton and Bailey face additional counts of bank fraud, money laundering, and aggravated identity theft.

Sutton is also charged with possession of stolen mail, access device fraud, and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Prosecutors note Sutton has prior felony convictions tied to theft, forgery, and identity fraud.

Federal response

Federal officials say the case underscores the seriousness of crimes involving public institutions and financial systems.

Authorities from multiple agencies — including the U.S. Postal Service Office of Inspector General, IRS Criminal Investigation, and the U.S. Secret Service — worked together on the investigation.

What happens next

Officials emphasize the indictment is only an allegation. All defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in court.

The case will be prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Georgia.