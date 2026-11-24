A Fulton County business owner is getting into the holiday spirit by collecting coats for children in need. Rochelle Mahan is hosting the drive at her dry cleaning business, Cheshire Cleaners.

Mahan said she previously worked as a public school educator and noticed that vulnerable children often needed coats at this time of year.

Now, through her business on Cheshire Bridge Road, she is bringing the community together with "Coats for Kids." She said local community groups and homeowners associations have already contributed.

"The Park Avenue Condo Association, they have donated a number of coats for men and women and I really appreciate them and so many customers have come in," Mahan said. "[I]t's just warmed my heart to know that there are people who care about those who need."

Rochelle Mahan, owner of Cheshire Cleaners, is collecting winter coats for children and adults through her "Coats for Kids" drive. CBS News Atlanta

This is her first year hosting the coat drive, and her goal is to collect 500 coats. She said donors have contributed a few dozen coats in sizes for children and adults.

"There are a number of people who love this community, and love this cleaners and have just came in overwhelmingly bringing clothes for adults who are homeless."

People who donate coats receive $5 off their dry cleaning order. Mahan said she is extending the drive beyond Dec. 1 to give people more time to contribute.