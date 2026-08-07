Former South Georgia city clerk admits using public funds for dog treats, designer clothes

A former city clerk in southwest Georgia admitted using a government credit card to pay for personal items, including restaurant meals, dog treats and designer clothing.

Tami Fincher, 64, of Edison, pleaded guilty July 30 to one count of federal program theft, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Georgia.

Fincher served as Edison's city clerk from March 2018 until her resignation in July 2023. She was responsible for the city's finances and had access to a city credit card.

A review of the card's statements found more than $5,000 in unauthorized purchases between 2018 and 2023, prosecutors said. The charges included meals, dog treats, Amazon purchases and designer clothing.

The FBI began investigating after Edison officials reported concerns about the city's finances and requested federal assistance in December 2023. City representatives began reviewing the accounts after Fincher told an official that Edison could not repay a loan, according to court records.

In a statement, the city described Fincher's guilty plea as an important step toward closing "a difficult chapter" in Edison's history.

"Accountability and transparency are essential to restoring public trust," the statement said. "The City of Edison remains committed to ensuring that we continue moving forward with stronger financial oversight, responsible stewardship of taxpayer dollars, and integrity in local government."

The city also thanked the federal investigators and prosecutors who worked on the case, along with residents who remained patient during the legal process.

Fincher faces up to 10 years in prison, two years of supervised release and a $250,000 fine. Her sentencing date has not been set.