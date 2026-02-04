Former South Fulton Mayor Khalid Kamau pleads guilty to misdemeanor trespass, avoiding felony charge

Former South Fulton Mayor Khalid Kamau has pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of criminal trespass, bringing a legal case that once threatened to go to trial to an abrupt close — but leaving lingering questions about power, accountability, and public trust in one of metro Atlanta's youngest cities.

Kamau entered the plea in Fulton County court in connection with a 2023 incident in which prosecutors said he unlawfully entered a private resident's lakehouse property without permission. As part of the plea agreement, a more serious felony burglary charge was dismissed.

Under the terms of the sentence, Kamau was ordered to serve 12 months of probation, complete 40 hours of community service, and pay a $500 fine. He also publicly apologized in court, acknowledging the incident and thanking the court for resolving the case.

From potential trial to plea deal

Just weeks ago, the case appeared headed for a jury trial. Prosecutors and defense attorneys had failed to reach an agreement, and pretrial proceedings were already scheduled for early 2026.

That trajectory shifted quietly with the misdemeanor plea, ending a case that had become politically charged — not just because of the allegation itself, but because of who Kamau was when it happened: a sitting mayor with a national activist profile.

Kamau, who has described himself as "America's first #BlackLivesMatter organizer elected to public office," previously framed the case as politically motivated retaliation tied to his outspoken leadership style. Some supporters argued that the trespassing charge reflected racialized enforcement patterns historically used against Black leaders who challenge traditional power structures.

Critics, however, countered that Kamau's political identity does not exempt him from basic legal standards and that the case was one of several controversies that eroded confidence in his administration.

A broader reckoning over leadership

For many South Fulton residents, the trespassing case never existed in isolation.

An independent audit released earlier this year found that nearly $70,000 in city-issued credit card purchases under Kamau's administration were flagged as questionable. Those expenditures included unapproved travel, meals, streaming subscriptions, and other charges that city officials said lacked clear authorization and oversight.

Kamau defended the spending as mission-driven and aligned with his vision for economic development and global engagement. But the audit intensified criticism from council members and residents who said his approach blurred the line between official business and personal discretion.

That backlash ultimately carried political consequences. In November 2025, South Fulton voters removed Kamau from office, delivering an electoral rebuke that ran parallel to the ongoing legal case.

Legal closure, unresolved debates

With the misdemeanor plea now entered, Kamau avoids a felony conviction and the uncertainty of a jury trial. Still, the resolution lands at a complicated intersection for the city.

The plea closes the courtroom chapter of the case, but the broader conversation about governance, transparency, and trust in South Fulton is far from settled.

Editor's Note

CBS News Atlanta previously reached out to Khalid Kamau and his attorney regarding the case. We will provide updates as additional information becomes available.