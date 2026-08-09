Former Polk County Officer arrested by GBI for alleged Flock system misuse

A former Polk County police officer has been arrested and charged with four misdemeanor counts of misusing a license plate reader system, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).

Tracey Royston, 51, of Cedartown, previously worked with the Polk County Police Department.

Royston was previously assigned to the Northwest Georgia Drug Task Force, which is managed by the GBI.

On July 31, 2026, Polk County Police asked the GBI to investigate allegations that Royston had misused the Cedartown Police Department's Flock Safety System, a license plate reader network.

Investigators say Royston, as a task force agent, had access to the Flock system and allegedly accessed it multiple times between 2024 and 2025 for non-law enforcement purposes.

Royston was arrested on Aug. 7, 2026, and booked into the Polk County Jail.

The investigation remains active. Anyone with information is asked to contact the GBI by phone, online, or through the See Something, Send Something app.

After the investigation is complete, the case will be referred to the Tallapoosa Judicial Circuit District Attorney's Office for possible prosecution.