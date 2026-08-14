Former "Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta" star arrested for real estate fraud scam in Florida, sheriff says

A former "Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta" and "Cartel Crew" cast member is facing multiple charges after Florida officials say she was arrested as part of an investigation into a real estate scam.

Salome Jackson, better known as "Betty Idol," was charged with money laundering, grand theft, organized scheme to defraud, and identity theft, the Volusia County Sheriff's Office said.

Authorities say Jackson was arrested after an 11-month investigation into a fraud case that scammed a couple in Orange County out of $198,000.

According to WPEC, the victims in the case owned a local mobile home park and thought they were sending nearly $200,000 to buy another parcel of land next to their property. However, the land was never for sale, and the money was sent through various shell companies and bank accounts in Florida, New York, and New Jersey.

The former reality star and singer received nearly all of the stolen funds, which investigators say she used on shopping sprees, WPEC reported.

Betty Idol attends the 2023 Sundance Film Festival "KOKOMO CITY" Premiere at Egyptian Theatre on Jan. 21, 2023 in Park City, Utah. Neilson Barnard / Getty Images

Jackson was a supporting member of "Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta's" fifth season, and starred in the third season of "Cartel Crew," both of which were on VH1.

Jail records show that Jackson remains in custody at the Volusia County Jail.