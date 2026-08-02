Former Liliburn child therapist found guilty of sexually assaulting teen for over 2 years: "It is egregious that he took advantage of a child's vulnerability"

A man from Lilburn has been convicted of sexually assaulting a teenage girl over a period of two years.

A Gwinnett County jury found 52-year-old Gregory Leon Frazier guilty of two counts of rape, two counts of aggravated child molestation, statutory rape, and aggravated sexual battery. His sentencing will take place later.

The former child therapist met the teen in 2021. When they met, she was 15, and she was not his client.

Over the course of two years, the defendant sexually abused her more than 50 times, according to her testimony. Among other forms of abuse, the jury learned that the defendant injured the girl's genitals with a massage gun.

During trial, Frazier admitted to having sex with the teenager, but he claimed that he was more of a "father figure," and he told jurors he didn't want to "reject" the teenage girl.

The jury also heard testimony from a second unrelated victim of the defendant who shared similar experiences.

Gwinnett County's Special Victims Unit prosecuted the case.

"Sexual abuse is a crime and will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law," said District Attorney Patsy Austin-Gatson. "This defendant was a child mental health practitioner, and it is egregious that he took advantage of a child's vulnerability."