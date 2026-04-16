Former Lanier Christian Academy coach charged in surreptitious recording case

Criminal investigators with the Hall County Sheriff's Office have charged Joel Ernest Lulinski, 52, of Cleveland, with multiple felony counts after he allegedly used his cell phone to record underneath the clothing of minors at Lanier Christian Academy.

Lulinski, a former physical education teacher and football coach at the Flowery Branch private school, faces 27 counts of the felony crime of using or installing a device to record underneath or through an individual's clothing under certain circumstances.

According to authorities, all of the victims are female students at the academy and were under the age of 16 at the time of the incidents.

The investigation began on April 2, 2026, when one of the victims reported her suspicions to school officials. The officials immediately contacted a Hall County Sheriff's Office deputy who was working extra duty at the school.

The report was quickly passed on to the agency's Criminal Investigations Bureau, which launched a probe into Lulinski's activities.

Over the following 12 days, investigators determined that Lulinski had used his cell phone on multiple occasions to take inappropriate and surreptitious photos or videos of minors during normal school activities.

Lulinski was questioned by investigators on Thursday, April 16, before being taken into custody at Hall County Sheriff's Headquarters.

He has been transported to the Hall County Jail, where he is currently being held on a $175,500 bond.

The Hall County Sheriff's Office says the investigation remains ongoing.