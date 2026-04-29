Former Hawks finance chief gets 3 years in prison for embezzling millions from team, prosecutors say

A former top finance executive for the Atlanta Hawks will spend more than three years in federal prison after prosecutors said he stole millions from the NBA franchise through fraudulent expenses and credit card abuse.

Lester T. Jones Jr., 46, of Atlanta, was sentenced to three years and five months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release, after pleading guilty to wire fraud, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Georgia.

Prosecutors said Jones used his senior position in the Hawks' accounting and finance department to carry out a long-running scheme that defrauded the organization of approximately $3.7 million.

"Jones turned his dream job as a high-ranking executive for the Atlanta Hawks into an opportunity to steal the team's funds, purchasing luxury apparel, jewelry, watches, and trips for himself," U.S. Attorney Theodore S. Hertzberg said. "But, for Jones and others who abuse their employers' trust to embezzle substantial funds, the gravy train's final destination is federal prison."

Federal prosecutors said Jones joined the organization in 2016 and later became senior vice president of finance, giving him broad control over corporate credit cards and reimbursement systems.

They said he used that access to submit or direct fraudulent reimbursement requests and to charge personal expenses on team-issued credit cards, later disguising those transactions through false documentation and internal approvals.

Those expenses included luxury travel, high-end retail purchases, jewelry, watches, and tickets to entertainment events, according to court records cited by prosecutors.

"This case underscores the significant damage that can be caused by insider threats within an organization," said Marlo Graham, special agent in charge of FBI Atlanta. "Jones abused his authority and access to embezzle millions, but schemes like this are not immune from detection."

Jones was also ordered to pay $3,898,486.99 in restitution, according to prosecutors.

The Hawks declined to comment on Jones' sentencing.