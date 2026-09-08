Former Greene County school official, husband accused of stealing around $50,000 in grants, GBI says

The former director of special education for the Greene County Board of Education and her husband have been arrested after they were accused of stealing around $50,000 in grant funds, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation says.

GBI agents arrested 52-year-old Kimberley Kerchelle Simmons and 58-year-old Eric Geroy Simmons last week after an investigation.

According to the GBI, the agency was asked by the Greene County Sheriff's Office on July 24 to look into allegations that Kimberley Simmons had stolen funds from the school board. Investigators believe the couple were involved in the theft of around $50,000 in grants.

The school district said that Simmons was on administrative leave and resigned on Sept. 2.

"The district takes its responsibility to safeguard public funds and maintain the trust of our students, families, employees, and community extremely seriously. An internal audit revealed evidence of misuse of funds, and district leadership took immediate action to investigate and address the concerns with law enforcement," Superintendent Dr. Aaryn Schmuhl said in a statement. "We will continue to fully cooperate with law enforcement and appreciate their swift response and thorough work on this matter. As this remains an active investigation, the Greene County School System will not be providing further comment at this time."

Kimberley Simmons is charged with theft by taking and false statements. Her husband has been charged with theft by taking.

The husband and wife were both booked into the Greene County Jail.

The investigation remains ongoing. Officials are asking anyone with information that could help with the case to call the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Milledgeville at (478) 445-4173 or the agency's tip line at 1-800-597-8477.