Former Atlanta Braves slugger Bob Horner dies at 68

Former Atlanta Braves star Bob Horner has died at the age of 68, according to the team.

The Braves announced Horner's death Tuesday in a statement shared on social media, calling him a player who "built a career out of being first."

Horner was selected by Atlanta with the No. 1 overall pick in the 1978 MLB Draft after a standout collegiate career at Arizona State University. He famously skipped the minor leagues entirely and debuted directly in Major League Baseball just days after being drafted.

Bob Horner of the Atlanta Braves batting at Fulton County Stadium during a season game in August 1981 in Atlanta. Getty Images

The right-handed slugger immediately made an impact, winning National League Rookie of the Year honors in 1978 after hitting 23 home runs in just 89 games.

Over nine seasons with Atlanta from 1978 to 1986, Horner became one of the franchise's defining power hitters, teaming with fellow Braves star Dale Murphy to form one of baseball's most feared offensive duos during the 1980s.

Horner was named a National League All-Star in 1982 and remains one of the few players in MLB history to hit four home runs in a single game, a feat he accomplished against the Montreal Expos in 1986. The Braves said he was the first Atlanta player ever to achieve the milestone.

According to MLB statistics, Horner finished his major league career with a .277 batting average, 218 home runs and 685 RBIs.

"The Atlanta Braves extend sincere sympathies to his wife, Chris, two sons, Tyler and Trent, and his numerous friends and fans across the game," the team said in its statement.

The cause of death was not immediately released.