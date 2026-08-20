Former Athens Tag Office employee accused of theft, forgery, and identity fraud

A former employee at the Athens-Clarke County Tag Office is facing dozens of charges after an investigation into possible fraud, police say.

Lilia Lozano, 54, was arrested on Tuesday as part of the investigation, the Athens-Clarke County Police Department said.

The agency says it began an investigation after getting a report about allegedly fraudulent activity from the Tag Office. Details about the fraud have not been released.

Lozano was charged with felony theft by taking, 10 counts of second-degree forgery, 10 counts of identity fraud, and 10 counts of making false statements.

The investigation remains ongoing. Officials are asking anyone with information that could help with the case to call Det. Madison Cornelison at (762) 400-7367 or email Madison.Cornelison@accgov.com.