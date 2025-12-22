Flu cases spike nationwide as fewer Georgians get vaccinated, health officials warn

Flu cases are climbing across the country, and health officials say what's most concerning this season isn't just the increase in infections — it's how many people are choosing to wait until they're already sick to take action.

According to new data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, positive flu cases jumped nearly 15% nationwide in just the past week. Nearly 10,000 people have been hospitalized across the U.S. as flu activity continues to rise.

Georgia is seeing the effects locally. The Georgia Department of Health reports 153 Georgians were hospitalized with the flu last week alone — the highest weekly total reported so far this year.

An influenza test reads positive. CBS News Atlanta

At Mako Pharmacy in Stone Mountain, pharmacy manager Ashley Gonzalez says she's noticing a shift in how patients are responding to flu season.

"I mean, it's the lowest numbers I've ever seen, and now it's the highest numbers in actual flu cases," Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez says fewer people are opting to get the flu vaccine this year, a trend she believes is directly contributing to the rise in cases.

"Usually most people just want to prevent it," she said. "But so many people chose not to get the shot this year that… now they have it."

Instead of prevention, Gonzalez says her pharmacy has filled about 70 prescriptions for Tamiflu in just the past few weeks. The medication is approved by the CDC as a way to help relieve flu symptoms — but experts stress it is not a substitute for vaccination.

Dr. Colleen Kraft with Emory University explains the key difference.

"They don't work the same way," Kraft said. "A vaccine is supposed to give your antibodies a challenge, whereas Theraflu is more useful after you contract the flu."

A woman uses hand sanitizer to clean her hands. A

As holiday gatherings approach and people spend more time indoors, doctors say prevention is especially important. In addition to vaccination, Kraft recommends basic protective steps to reduce the spread of illness.

"So washing hands, if someone's coughing or sneezing, not being in the same room, wearing a mask around others if they're coughing or sneezing, or if you can, avoid the area," she said.

Health experts urge anyone planning to gather with family and friends this holiday season to take precautions — not just to protect themselves, but to help slow the spread of flu across communities.