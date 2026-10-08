"Florida Boy" tattoo helps police identify suspect in sex trafficking, rape case, officials say

A Clayton County man's distinct tattoo helped investigators connect him with the sex trafficking and rape of a 15-year-old girl, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr says.

On Wednesday, 28-year-old Riverdale resident Christopher Clark pleaded guilty to trafficking a person for sexual servitude, rape, and false imprisonment in superior court.

The case, which has led to the arrest and convictions of four other individuals, was originally closed by local jurisdictions, but was reopened by the Attorney General's Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit in 2019.

Investigators say the 15-year-old victim was sexually trafficked for months out of two Clayton County hotels, where two men who authorities identified as Theodore Browne, Jr. and Christopher Weldon rented rooms and arrange to sell the teen for sex.

In 2022, investigators shared a sketch of a chest tattoo of an alligator and the words "Florida Boy," asking the public and tattoo parlors for help identifying the person who had the ink. Authorities now say that man, identified as Clark, held the victim against her will in his home and raped her.

Investigators shared this sketch of the distinctive tattoo of a man suspected of sex trafficking and raping a Georgia teen. Georgia Bureau of Investigation

After his guilty plea, a judge sentenced Clark to 20 years in prison followed by life on probation. He will also be required to register as a sex offender.

"What started with a sketch of a trafficker's tattoo resulted in a conviction, a lengthy sentence, and justice for this survivor," Carr said. "This case is a testament to the work of our Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit, and it sends a strong message to all those who abuse and exploit a child in this state – we will find you, prosecute you and put you behind bars. We will never give up on a victim, and we will keep fighting to combat human trafficking in every one of our communities."