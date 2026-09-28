Flock cameras help identify suspect in deadly Gwinnett County hit-and-run crash, police say

A driver is in custody facing charges in connection with a deadly hit-and-run crash that happened in Gwinnett County over the weekend, police say.

The Gwinnett County Police Department says Flock Safety cameras helped them identify the driver as Trudon Kassansa.

According to police, the crash happened shortly before 4 a.m. on Sunday in the center turn lane of Killian Hill Road.

Investigators say the situation happened when a car hit two pedestrians who were working on a vehicle that was disabled in the lane. One man, identified as 41-year-old Salvador Vargas-Pablo, died at the scene from his injuries. The second pedestrian was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

The driver who hit the two pedestrians did not stay the scene, police say. Detectives identified his vehicle as a beige Honda Odyssey and used camera footage to identify Kassansa as the driver through a sticker visible on the Honda's rear window.

Officials say they identified the vehicle in the deadly hit-and-run crash as a beige Honda Odyssey. Gwinnett County Police Department

Officers arrested Kassansa in Lilburn. He is now charged with first-degree homicide by vehicle, serious injury by vehicle, two counts of hit-and-run resulting in serious injury or death, and operating a vehicle without two functioning headlights.

The investigation remains ongoing. Authorities are asking anyone with information to call the Gwinnett County Police Department.