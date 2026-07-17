Flash flood warning in effect for north Georgia, ground stop issued at Atlanta airport as heavy rain falls

A flash flood warning is in effect for parts of north Georgia after thunderstorms dumped several inches of rain across the area Friday afternoon.

The National Weather Service issued the warning for central Fannin County and Gilmer County, including Ellijay, East Ellijay and Cherry Log. The warning is scheduled to remain in effect until 4:45 p.m.

The agency said radar showed thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area around 1:47 p.m. Between 1.5 and 3 inches of rain had already fallen, and another 2 to 3 inches was possible.

Flash flooding was either already happening or expected to begin soon, according to the weather service.

The warning includes the potential for flooding along small creeks and streams, as well as on roads, highways, underpasses and other low-lying or poorly drained areas.

Another flash flood warning is in effect for northwestern Dawson County and west central Lumpkin County until 5:45 p.m.

Ground stop issued for Atlanta airport

The FAA has issued a ground stop at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport due to the storms.

The alert says that the stop will continue until 4:15 p.m. Officials say there is the possibility that the stop could be extended.

Rain and heat concerns in Georgia

The flooding threat and ground stop come as scattered showers and thunderstorms continue to develop across north and central Georgia Friday afternoon and evening.

A few storms could become strong to severe, particularly in northeast Georgia. The main threats are damaging wind gusts, frequent lightning and heavy rain, according to the National Weather Service.

Heat is also a concern farther south and east.

A heat advisory remains in effect through Friday evening for much of east-central Georgia, where heat index values above 105 degrees are expected.