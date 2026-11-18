A fire engulfed the historic home of Mableton's first mayor early Wednesday, months after the city bought the Glore House and a neighboring former post office for $560,000 to preserve them.

Cobb County firefighters were called around 1:45 a.m. to what was reported as a brush fire. They arrived to find the house engulfed in flames and fought the fire from outside, according to Cobb County Fire.

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Crews brought the fire under control and remained at the scene afterward. Investigators are working to determine the cause.

The house has been part of Mableton for more than a century, Mayor Michael Owens said in a statement. He thanked first responders and said the city is in contact with Cobb Public Safety as the investigation continues.

Cobb County property records confirm the city bought the property in July.