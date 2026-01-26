Fire crews battle large house fire in Forest Park; injuries reported

Firefighters in Forest Park are battling a large fire Monday morning in a single-family home, and prompting nearby residents to stay away as crews work to control the flames.

Forest Park Fire & Emergency Services said crews are responding to the fire off Dunwoody Drive where at least two people have been reported injured. Officials have not yet released details about the extent of those injuries.

Photos courtesy of Forest Park Fire & Emergency Services.

Public safety officials are asking neighbors to avoid the area so firefighters and emergency crews can continue their work without interference.

The cause of the fire has not yet been released. Officials said updates will be provided as more information becomes available.