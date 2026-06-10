FIFA World Cup watch parties across metro Atlanta: Where fans can gather during the group stage

Official FIFA fan experiences

FIFA Fan Festival at Centennial Olympic Park

The largest official watch party experience in Atlanta will be the FIFA Fan Festival at Centennial Olympic Park.

Organizers say the festival will feature live match broadcasts on a giant viewing screen, along with live entertainment, games, sponsor activations and special appearances throughout the tournament.

The festival is expected to serve as the central gathering point for fans visiting Atlanta during the World Cup.

Downtown Decatur's month-long soccer celebration

Decatur WatchFest 26

Downtown Decatur is transforming its central square into a World Cup viewing destination during a 34-day festival known as WatchFest 26.

In addition to screening matches, the event will include concerts, live music performances and programming throughout the tournament. Restaurants around the square are also expected to participate with soccer-themed events and specials.

Big-screen viewing at The Battery Atlanta

The Battery Atlanta plans to host several marquee group-stage watch parties throughout June, including matches involving the United States, Mexico, Argentina, England and other international contenders.

Among the featured matches:

USA vs. Paraguay (June 12)

France vs. Senegal (June 16)

Argentina vs. Algeria (June 16)

England vs. Croatia (June 17)

Mexico vs. South Korea (June 18)

USA vs. Australia (June 19)

Fans can gather in The Battery's entertainment district for outdoor viewing opportunities near Truist Park.

Family-friendly watch parties in Gwinnett County

Explore Gwinnett is organizing a series of free public watch parties designed for families.

Events will take place at locations including:

Coolray Field in Lawrenceville

Suwanee Town Center

Peachtree Corners Town Center

Lillian Webb Park in Norcross

Organizers say the events will feature food vendors, children's activities, live DJs and community programming alongside match broadcasts.

Atlanta United's soccer pub network

Several Atlanta United partner pubs will host organized viewing parties throughout the group stage.

Participating venues include:

Brewhouse Cafe

Fadó Irish Pub

SweetWater Brewing

Der Biergarten

El Tesoro

CHIRINGA

Live! at The Battery

Many locations are expected to cater to supporters of specific national teams while also hosting neutral fans.

Airport District watch parties

Communities surrounding Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport are launching a "Kick It in the District" series of watch parties.

Participating cities include:

College Park

AC Hotel Atlanta Airport Gateway

The Tasting Table

Brake Pad

Manchester Arms Pub

Nouveau Bar & Grill

Zubi's Taco Kitchen

Hapeville

Dave's Sports Bar & Grill

Hapeville Corner Tavern

Brass Tap

Sombreros Mexican Cantina

Fairburn

Oz Pizza

Unbelievegan

South Fulton

Grown & Sexy Tavern

Sandtown Pub

50 Yard Line Sports Bar & Grill

Gocha's Tapas Bar

Union City

1804 Pizza Bar & Lounge

Many of the Airport District locations will host recurring watch parties throughout the tournament, giving fans multiple opportunities to catch matches closer to home.

What Atlanta fans should know

With Atlanta serving as one of the host cities for the FIFA World Cup, fans will have no shortage of places to watch group-stage action. Whether attending the official FIFA Fan Festival downtown, gathering at neighborhood pubs or joining community celebrations in Gwinnett and the Airport District, organizers say watch party options will be available across the metro area throughout June and July.