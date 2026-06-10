FIFA World Cup watch parties across metro Atlanta: Where fans can gather during the group stage
Official FIFA fan experiences
FIFA Fan Festival at Centennial Olympic Park
The largest official watch party experience in Atlanta will be the FIFA Fan Festival at Centennial Olympic Park.
Organizers say the festival will feature live match broadcasts on a giant viewing screen, along with live entertainment, games, sponsor activations and special appearances throughout the tournament.
The festival is expected to serve as the central gathering point for fans visiting Atlanta during the World Cup.
Downtown Decatur's month-long soccer celebration
Decatur WatchFest 26
Downtown Decatur is transforming its central square into a World Cup viewing destination during a 34-day festival known as WatchFest 26.
In addition to screening matches, the event will include concerts, live music performances and programming throughout the tournament. Restaurants around the square are also expected to participate with soccer-themed events and specials.
Big-screen viewing at The Battery Atlanta
The Battery Atlanta plans to host several marquee group-stage watch parties throughout June, including matches involving the United States, Mexico, Argentina, England and other international contenders.
Among the featured matches:
- USA vs. Paraguay (June 12)
- France vs. Senegal (June 16)
- Argentina vs. Algeria (June 16)
- England vs. Croatia (June 17)
- Mexico vs. South Korea (June 18)
- USA vs. Australia (June 19)
Fans can gather in The Battery's entertainment district for outdoor viewing opportunities near Truist Park.
Family-friendly watch parties in Gwinnett County
Explore Gwinnett is organizing a series of free public watch parties designed for families.
Events will take place at locations including:
- Coolray Field in Lawrenceville
- Suwanee Town Center
- Peachtree Corners Town Center
- Lillian Webb Park in Norcross
Organizers say the events will feature food vendors, children's activities, live DJs and community programming alongside match broadcasts.
Atlanta United's soccer pub network
Several Atlanta United partner pubs will host organized viewing parties throughout the group stage.
Participating venues include:
- Brewhouse Cafe
- Fadó Irish Pub
- SweetWater Brewing
- Der Biergarten
- El Tesoro
- CHIRINGA
- Live! at The Battery
Many locations are expected to cater to supporters of specific national teams while also hosting neutral fans.
Airport District watch parties
Communities surrounding Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport are launching a "Kick It in the District" series of watch parties.
Participating cities include:
College Park
- AC Hotel Atlanta Airport Gateway
- The Tasting Table
- Brake Pad
- Manchester Arms Pub
- Nouveau Bar & Grill
- Zubi's Taco Kitchen
Hapeville
- Dave's Sports Bar & Grill
- Hapeville Corner Tavern
- Brass Tap
- Sombreros Mexican Cantina
Fairburn
- Oz Pizza
- Unbelievegan
- South Fulton
- Grown & Sexy Tavern
- Sandtown Pub
- 50 Yard Line Sports Bar & Grill
- Gocha's Tapas Bar
- Union City
- 1804 Pizza Bar & Lounge
Many of the Airport District locations will host recurring watch parties throughout the tournament, giving fans multiple opportunities to catch matches closer to home.
What Atlanta fans should know
With Atlanta serving as one of the host cities for the FIFA World Cup, fans will have no shortage of places to watch group-stage action. Whether attending the official FIFA Fan Festival downtown, gathering at neighborhood pubs or joining community celebrations in Gwinnett and the Airport District, organizers say watch party options will be available across the metro area throughout June and July.