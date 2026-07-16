FIFA World Cup finals: Where Atlanta fans can still catch the action

Although the last FIFA World Cup match in Atlanta was played and the FIFA Fan Fest is over, there are still plenty of opportunities to watch the two final matches of the tournament around Atlanta.

Decatur Watchfest will be going all out Saturday and Sunday.

"Why wouldn't they? Look at this place. It's just silly fun," said Steve Curry, a Cabbagetown resident.

"We started planning two years ago when we decided let's go all in. And we are having watch parties up until the very last game, ending with a big concert with the Indigo Girls, who are actually from this area," said Sherry Jackman, the executive director of the Decatur Tourism Bureau.

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The final matches are Saturday at 5:00 p.m. and Sunday at 3:00 p.m.

"We are expecting big crowds. We're expecting people to come and see who the best team is and celebrate together," said Jackman.

On the other side of Metro Atlanta, The Battery will be holding watch parties over the weekend.

In Downtown Atlanta, Cosm is still selling tickets to their immersive experience that puts customers pitch side.

There will also be a World Cup closing ceremony at Piedmont Park from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. with Ludacris performing.